Photronics (PLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Photronics to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Photronics has set its Q1 guidance at $0.45-0.53 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.450-0.530 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.39. Photronics has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $34.16.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 460,910 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 406,071 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 366,875 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after acquiring an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

