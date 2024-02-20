Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 111.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after purchasing an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $149.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

