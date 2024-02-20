Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.37. 1,132,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,853. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $149.52. The stock has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock worth $8,671,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

