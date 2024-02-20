Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.55

Shares of Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.55 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.26), with a volume of 201044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pharos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £87.85 million, a PE ratio of -250.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pharos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,250.00%.

In other news, insider Sue Rivett acquired 4,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,206.09). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 30,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £6,648.62 ($8,371.47). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of £957.88 ($1,206.09). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,069 shares of company stock worth $859,518. Insiders own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Pharos Energy plc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Vietnam, Egypt, and China. The company was formerly known as SOCO International plc and changed its name to Pharos Energy plc in October 2019. Pharos Energy plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

