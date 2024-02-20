Peter Latta Buys 30,900 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta purchased 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,467.00.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.6 %
TSE:ASM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,939. The company has a market cap of C$79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile
