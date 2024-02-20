Peter Latta Buys 30,900 Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM) Stock

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Latta purchased 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,467.00.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

TSE:ASM traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,939. The company has a market cap of C$79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.88. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.57 and a one year high of C$1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

