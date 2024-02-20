Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

PEBO stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Peoples Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

