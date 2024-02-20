PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $23.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.53.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $126,578.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $4,366,482.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in PENN Entertainment by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

