Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PEGA. Barclays upgraded Pegasystems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 1.01. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $233,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,447.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $66,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,571 shares of company stock valued at $393,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the third quarter worth about $2,104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 15.1% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,926,000 after acquiring an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

