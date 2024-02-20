Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MD

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.