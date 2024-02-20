Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $496.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.30 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.
Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance
Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $780.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO James D. Swift sold 5,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $55,219.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MD
Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.