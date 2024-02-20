Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 6,932 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braze in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Braze by 81.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 46,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Braze by 2,301.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 118,101 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 124,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRZE. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. Braze’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,448,684.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $854,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,914,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $257,048.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,448,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,986 shares of company stock worth $7,032,586. Insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

