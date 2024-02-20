Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,116 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at $61,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,229,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the third quarter worth about $36,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 110.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.58.

Terex Stock Down 2.7 %

TEX opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a one year low of $41.89 and a one year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 25,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.16 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Sachs bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.