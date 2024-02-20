Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ON by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on ON in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.39 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

ON Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

