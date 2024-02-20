Pearl River Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,627 Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. StockNews.com started coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

