Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after acquiring an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 504,472 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 218,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 673,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Barclays reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.90.

Insider Activity

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $148.18.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

