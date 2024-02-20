PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Raised by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 701,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of PDD worth $68,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth $501,089,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after buying an additional 4,501,126 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $5.14 on Tuesday, hitting $130.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,801,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.54 and its 200-day moving average is $116.89. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

