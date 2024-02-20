PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Holdings Trimmed by Twenty Acre Capital LP

Twenty Acre Capital LP decreased its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the period. PDD accounts for 6.9% of Twenty Acre Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Twenty Acre Capital LP’s holdings in PDD were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in PDD by 14.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,668,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,126 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PDD by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PDD by 5.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,349,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,759,000 after acquiring an additional 376,947 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.49. 5,583,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $172.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

