PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.90.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,012. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock worth $54,251,872 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in PBF Energy by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.