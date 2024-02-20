PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,240 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.81. 6,791,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,223,172. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

