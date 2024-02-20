PAX Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SGRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Surgery Partners by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter worth $851,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $52,203.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Kaplan sold 7,826,870 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $261,730,532.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,421,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,090,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Surgery Partners stock opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $45.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

