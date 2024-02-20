PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 138 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- These 5 stocks have unique competitive edge and room to run
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.