PAX Financial Group LLC Purchases 138 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,254 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day moving average is $123.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

