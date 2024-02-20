PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 90.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 67.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $81.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.82. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

