PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $638,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.50.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $545.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $542.17 and its 200 day moving average is $515.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

