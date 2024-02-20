PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $602,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 416.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.05 and a beta of 1.12. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

