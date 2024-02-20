PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $499,000 in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned about 0.06% of B&G Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered B&G Foods from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE:BGS opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, cookies and crackers, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

