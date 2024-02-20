PAX Financial Group LLC Has $689,000 Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

PAX Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES opened at $134.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

