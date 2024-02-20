PAX Financial Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of E.W. Scripps from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

E.W. Scripps Price Performance

Shares of E.W. Scripps stock opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

