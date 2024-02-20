PAX Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

