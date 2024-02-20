PAX Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,987 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,321,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

PG opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $150.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.