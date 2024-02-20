PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 32,025 VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. PAX Financial Group LLC owned 1.23% of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,342 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 223,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 174,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHY stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $20.95.

The VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (IHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of international corporate bonds rated below investment grade and denominated in developed-market currencies. IHY was launched on Apr 2, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

