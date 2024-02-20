PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,264,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth $49,209,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $450.00 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.65 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

See Also

