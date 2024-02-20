Pax Dollar Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $215.57 million and $2.65 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 215,345,761 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

