Paul Mueller (MUEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Paul Mueller Trading Down 2.8 %
MUEL opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Paul Mueller Company Profile
