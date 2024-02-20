Paul Mueller (MUEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Paul Mueller Trading Down 2.8 %

MUEL opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. Paul Mueller has a 52 week low of $40.88 and a 52 week high of $72.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.