Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s previous close.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.24.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,414.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

