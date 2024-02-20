Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Takes Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 219,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TELA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 19.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TELA. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

TELA Bio Stock Down 4.4 %

TELA stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,508. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

