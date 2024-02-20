Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 6,100 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Insight Enterprises comprises 5.0% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $87,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded up $3.59 on Tuesday, hitting $183.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.35. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.99 and a 52-week high of $194.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.