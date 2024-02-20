Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 400 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lowered its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. EnerSys comprises about 2.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 1.18% of EnerSys worth $44,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Strs Ohio lifted its position in EnerSys by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 12.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $83,770,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in EnerSys by 173.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.55. 121,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.67. EnerSys has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $113.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

