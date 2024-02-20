Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 332,234 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 332,234 shares during the quarter. MaxLinear accounts for about 1.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 1.12% of MaxLinear worth $20,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 97.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,811,000 after buying an additional 858,544 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,371,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after acquiring an additional 421,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,096,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,452,000 after purchasing an additional 289,146 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE MXL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 285,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,411. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MXL. StockNews.com cut MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.