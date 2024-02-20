Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Sells 13,100 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments accounts for 3.3% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 3.60% of Veeco Instruments worth $57,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,281,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,668,000 after purchasing an additional 42,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after purchasing an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after purchasing an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,632,000 after purchasing an additional 92,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,208,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 4.8 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ VECO traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. The company had a trading volume of 484,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02.

VECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VECO

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.