Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Purchases 102,500 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 1,616.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Concentrix by 89.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Concentrix in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 326.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 702.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concentrix Price Performance

CNXC traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,724. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $142.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

