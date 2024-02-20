Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Invests $52,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 447.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 553,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $3,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inogen Stock Down 4.1 %

INGN traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

