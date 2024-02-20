Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.83% of Viemed Healthcare worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMD stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $325.38 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

