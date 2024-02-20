Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Grows Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,010 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,079,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,381,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 429,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.20. 92,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $31.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPSI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

