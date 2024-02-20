Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys Shares of 40,000 Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 458,959 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 332,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 826,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $47.35.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

