Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 4,400 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,182,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Onto Innovation comprises approximately 8.6% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $150,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,074,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,068,000 after purchasing an additional 571,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,541,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $13.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.18. 391,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 74.08 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $186.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.31.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Brian Miller sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $477,372.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,773.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ONTO. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.50.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

