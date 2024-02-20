Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 43,800 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.96% of SI-BONE worth $8,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other news, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $207,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,015.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,039.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Davis, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,015.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of SIBN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The company had a trading volume of 127,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,387. The firm has a market cap of $835.92 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.85. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

