Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Buys 1,200 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,282 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 126.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 77,784 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $73.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,818,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.