Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned about 0.72% of Codexis worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDXS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Codexis by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codexis Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 270,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,053. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

