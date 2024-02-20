Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Boosts Stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 578,543 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned 0.86% of ADTRAN worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,178. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $499.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.17. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADTN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Argus lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on ADTRAN from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

