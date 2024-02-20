Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $319.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 25.44 ($0.32), with a volume of 1813760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.08 ($0.33).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
View Our Latest Report on Pantheon Resources
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Pantheon Resources
In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($259,248.99). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.