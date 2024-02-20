Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Sets New 12-Month High at $319.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 25.44 ($0.32), with a volume of 1813760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.08 ($0.33).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.32) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.57. The stock has a market cap of £237.97 million, a PE ratio of -2,426.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 1.25.

In other Pantheon Resources news, insider David Hobbs acquired 980,455 shares of Pantheon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of £205,895.55 ($259,248.99). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

