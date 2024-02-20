Pan American Silver (PAAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.